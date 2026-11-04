Why some Kenyan retail stores survive as others fold business

"By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established; through knowledge its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures," Proverbs 24:3-4.
Why do African retailers keep building giants that fall before they mature?
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