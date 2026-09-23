How businesses can turn lessons from World Cup into big wins

Fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final live at a bar in Huangpu District, Shanghai, East China, on July 20, 2026. [AFP]

The FIFA World Cup 2026 was an enormous moment for small businesses connected to sports and live events, including stadium vendors, sports bars, jersey shops, parking operators and hospitality businesses near arenas.

Sales jumped 4.1 per cent in June for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in host cities, compared to just 1.8 per cent for comparable cities that didn’t host matches, driven in large part by a 16.7 per cent spike in spending from non-local visitors.