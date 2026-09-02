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Why State wants union characterised by gross mismanagement liquidated

By Nicholas Waitathu | Sep. 2, 2026
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Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya during the inauguration of the new KUSCCO board on May 12, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government has officially gazetted the bankruptcy of the 53-year-old Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operative Limited (KUSCCO) days after it resolved to have the union liquidated.

This follows failure to revive it after continued gross mismanagement of assets and members' savings by the top echelons of the union.

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Related Topics

KUSCCO Liquidation KUSCCO Financial Crisis Kenya Cooperative Societies Sacco Members Savings
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