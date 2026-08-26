How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector

The prolonged suspension of mining operations atTata Chemicals Magadi (TCML) is beginning to send ripples across Kenya’s manufacturing sector. The suspension of operations by the government in July has put jobs at risk, disrupted production and fuelled concerns over rising costs as companies scramble to secure alternative supplies of soda ash and other essential products.
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