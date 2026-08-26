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Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report

By Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 26, 2026
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First-year students seek admission at Kisii University on June 20, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Public universities are set to shoulder the financial burden of more than 200,000 first-year students joining institutions this year, as President William Ruto’s university funding model struggles to stay afloat for the third consecutive year.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has placed 202,133 students in universities under government sponsorship, adding to the pressure on institutions already grappling with funding shortfalls and delayed disbursements.

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Related Topics

University Funding Model Student-Centred Funding Model Public Universities Funding Crisis University Funding Gap
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