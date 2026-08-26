Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report

Public universities are set to shoulder the financial burden of more than 200,000 first-year students joining institutions this year, as President William Ruto’s university funding model struggles to stay afloat for the third consecutive year.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has placed 202,133 students in universities under government sponsorship, adding to the pressure on institutions already grappling with funding shortfalls and delayed disbursements.
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