'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case

City Lawyer Angela Mulwa in court on August 21, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The family feud in Professor David Musyimi Ndetei’s family played out in plain sight in the corridors of justice, with his former wife now claiming alleged underhand dealings in her case, and her two children being on the dock, accused of murdering Victoria Mutiso.

Rose Mulwa, who is Ndetei’s ex-wife, her children, Angela and Chris, claimed an alleged biased and one-sided story.