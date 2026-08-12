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State urges engineers to take a bigger role in economic planning

By John Maina | Aug. 12, 2026
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Institution of Engineers of Kenya when they visited Northern Water Collector Tunnel (NWCT) for bench marking purpose.[File-Standard]

The Government has called for engineers to take a central role in Kenya's economic planning, terming the profession key to meeting the country's ambitions for sustainable development, climate resilience and quality infrastructure. The state says Kenya can only achieve its development goals if there is stronger engineering input at every stage of public investment.

Speaking during the opening of the Second African Journal of  Engineering Research and Innovation (AJERI) Scientific Conference at Kenyatta University, Cabinet Secretary for Treasury John Mbadi said engineers must move beyond project implementation to become key partners in economic planning, infrastructure financing and policy formulation.

 In a speech delivered by the Director of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Eng Kefa Seda, the CS noted that economic planning and engineering are inseparable as every national development plan eventually becomes an engineering project.

“Every development budget allocation eventually becomes a physical infrastructure. Every policy aspiration eventually requires technical implementation," he said.

Seda noted that although government allocates billions of shillings annually towards roads, affordable housing, irrigation, hospitals, schools, energy systems, digital connectivity and industrial infrastructure, the real value of those investments depends on engineering excellence.

"A budget by itself builds nothing. It is engineers who transform these public resources into tangible national assets. After resource allocation to various sectors of our economy, it is the engineer who converts public investments into lasting national wealth," he said.

The director said the government is pursuing innovative financing mechanisms including Public-Private Partnerships, infrastructure bonds, green bonds, blended finance and climate finance to accelerate delivery of strategic infrastructure while reducing pressure on public finances.

He highlighted the proposed National Infrastructure Fund and Sovereign Wealth Fund as reforms intended to mobilise long-term domestic and international investment into commercially viable national projects.

"One of the greatest lessons we have learned over the years is that fiscal discipline begins long before procurement. It begins during project conception. Projects that uphold rigorous engineering studies, solid feasibility analysis and comprehensive risk assessment are more likely to be completed on time, within budget and according to specifications," he said.

With climate change increasing pressure on infrastructure systems across Africa, Seda challenged engineers to take the lead in designing resilient infrastructure and preparing bankable projects capable of attracting climate finance.

"Climate adaptation is no longer optional. It is an economic necessity. Engineers must play an indispensable role in designing resilient roads, flood control systems, renewable energy facilities, water infrastructure and climate-smart technologies capable of withstanding future environmental risks," he quipped.

The Chairperson of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) Caretaker Committee, Eng Hillary Nyaanga, urged the engineers to lead Africa's transition towards a circular economy that minimises waste while maximising resource efficiency.

"Engineering research must not remain only in journals, laboratories or universities. It must contribute to better roads, safer buildings, cleaner energy, improved water management, stronger industries and a better quality of life for our people," he said.

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Related Topics

AJERI Director of Public-Private Partnerships Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) Northern Water Collector Tunnel
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