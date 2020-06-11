×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

By James Wanzala | December 11th 2020 at 15:44:01 GMT +0300

Institution of Engineers of Kenya when they visited Northern Water Collector Tunnel (NWCT) for bench marking purpose. [Boniface Gikandi  ]

Engineers have challenged the government to create a conducive environment for the profession to help achieve the country’s development agenda.

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) conference in Mombasa County was attended by local and international participants and tackled various themes including smart cities, intelligent infrastructure and climate change resilience.

IEK president Nathan Matalanga said the industry faces several challenges that require improvement of the institutional and legislative framework for efficient delivery of services.

“Budget for infrastructure development forms a large percentage of the national budget and attracts a lot of interest from citizens, some with bad intention,” he said.

“A raid has been made on legislation to open up the management of engineering dockets to people without engineering training. I urge us to be on the lookout and even set up a fund to help the council deal with policy matters and legislation.”

Read More

He said IEK is already lobbying the national and county governments so that all engineering positions are held by professional engineers.

“Engineers should also be given space and time to give guidance and lead legal policy formation in State agencies by being appointed to boards,” Eng Matalanga said.

The need for engineering in the growth of any economy, he said, cannot be over-emphasised, giving examples of countries such as China that have achieved rapid development because they and have embraced engineers.

“Engineers are indispensable drivers of socio-economic development. Let us therefore join our hands and minds in this great walk we have embarked on. Together, we can overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and engineer a sustainable future for all,” he said.

There has been uproar from the local professionals who blame government for giving big projects to foreign firms on the claim that local professionals lack capacity to do quality jobs within set timelines.

Related Topics
Institution of Engineers of Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Lakeside, Lady Bucks upbeat ahead of KBF Jamhuri Day tournament
Next article
Ex-Bungoma mayor killed by in hit and run accident

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Board rejects 47 degree courses
Board rejects 47 degree courses

LATEST STORIES

Matiang'i's former school receives gets facemasks
Matiang'i's former school receives gets facemasks

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

23 hours ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

1 day ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 3 hours ago
John Michuki: Last of the ruthless and efficient ‘Jamhuri Ministers’

John Michuki: Last of the ruthless and efficient ‘Jamhuri Ministers’
Eric Nyakagwa 6 hours ago
Why athletes need to have another passion once done with sports

Why athletes need to have another passion once done with sports
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 11 hours ago
Widow fights 3,000 people over farmland

Widow fights 3,000 people over farmland
Daniel Chege 17 hours ago

More stories

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

State extends Tullow's licence

By Macharia Kamau
State extends Tullow's licence

CS unveils rapid commuter trains to JKIA

By Correspondent
CS unveils rapid commuter trains to JKIA

More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

By Dominic Omondi
More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

East African court suspends 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles

By Everlyne Kwamboka
East African court suspends 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

By Macharia Kamau
The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.