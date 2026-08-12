Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise

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One day in a boardroom, just mention "collections or recovery" and you’ll see how tension in the room will rise. The image of “recovery” in people’s minds is angry calls, cold emails and burnt bridges.

Debtors picture harassment. However, the best collectors are doing the opposite of what you imagine. They are protecting the relationship.

A business that follows up on an overdue invoice early, politely, and consistently is sending a quiet message. We value our work. We value you. And we expect the promises we made to each other to hold.

That is not harassment. That is customer service. Think about it. Order something, you expect it to be delivered on time. Raise a complaint, you expect a fast reply. Ask a question, you expect a straight answer. So why should the money side of the same relationship be treated like a fight?

An unpaid invoice is rarely an accounting problem. It is a communication problem. Most overdue accounts do not start with conflict. They start with silence. A client forgets. An invoice lands in the wrong inbox. An approval sits on someone's desk. The finance officer resigns. A small dispute goes unanswered because nobody picks up the phone. Weeks turn into months.

And a conversation that would have taken five minutes becomes a relationship nobody wants to save. The cost is rarely just the invoice. It is the goodwill that quietly drains away while both sides wait for the other to move.

Good collections close that gap before it opens.

The sharp ones ask before they demand. Did the invoice reach you? Is anything wrong with the paperwork? Has payment been scheduled? Is something holding it up?

Those are not the questions of an enemy. They are the questions of someone trying to help two businesses keep their word. A debtor who feels understood pays faster than one who feels cornered and usually stays a customer afterwards.

Collections should never ambush a customer. If you have been talking since the day you extended credit, a reminder feels normal, not like a slap. The problem is that most firms only start talking at 90 days. By then, patience is gone, positions are hard, and the money is far harder to recover.

The companies that recover the most are rarely the most aggressive. It’s the most disciplined ones. They invoice accurately. They speak early. They settle disputes fast. They follow up without fail. They keep their word.

They write everything down. And they stay respectful, even while asking to be paid. None of that is dramatic, and that is exactly the point. It's discipline and not volume that fills the bank account.

Every unpaid invoice ties up working capital that could have been used to pay employees, suppliers, taxes, or invest in growth. When businesses tolerate chronic late payment, they effectively ask their good customers to subsidise their poor ones. The client who pays on the day, every time, ends up carrying the one who never does.

Clean collections restore fairness. As everyone competes on customer experience, finance has to rethink its role too. Stop measuring collections only by the money recovered. Start measuring the relationships kept, the disputes closed, the trust that survived. Those numbers are harder to put on a dashboard, but they decide who is still trading in five years.

The strongest businesses understand one thing. Collections are not about chasing money. They are about managing the relationships that produce money, then and in the years that follow. Well-done collections stop being the last awkward stage of a sale; they become an extension of customer service that protects both your cash flow and your partnerships.

That is why your best collector is often your best relationship manager. They know every call does two things at once. It recovers the invoice. And it earns the next order too. Treat the conversation as a threat, and you win neither of them; but treat it as service and more often than not, you’d win both.