Manufacturers turn to direct sales as online shopping reshapes electronics trade

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Panel discussion moderated by AI expert Nyandia Gachago during the launch of the Samsung Brand Store in Nairobi on August 5, 2026.

The electronics market is moving further online as manufacturers and retailers expand digital sales channels, giving consumers more ways to research, compare and purchase products.

The shift is part of a wider transformation in Kenya’s e-commerce market, where mobile phones, digital payments and social platforms are increasingly shaping how consumers discover and buy goods.

The country’s internet advertising market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 16 per cent through 2029, according to PwC, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital consumer activity.

A mobile-first economy is also changing the traditional online shopping journey, with consumers increasingly using mobile applications, WhatsApp and social media platforms to discover products, seek information and engage with sellers.

For electronics buyers, much of the purchasing decision can now happen before they enter a physical shop. Consumers can compare product specifications, prices and reviews online before deciding where and how to make a purchase.

The growth of mobile money, digital payments and delivery networks has further lowered the barriers to online shopping, allowing retailers and manufacturers to reach consumers beyond physical outlets.

For electronics businesses, the shift offers more than another sales channel. Direct digital platforms allow manufacturers to have greater control over the customer journey, from product discovery and payment to delivery, customer support and after-sales service.

Samsung is the latest major electronics brand to expand its direct digital presence in Kenya with the launch of an online store this week in partnership with local retailer Housewives Paradise.

“Today, we take a monumental step forward in how Samsung connects with, serves, and delivers value to our consumers across Kenya,” said Francis Modi, e-commerce manager at Samsung Electronics East Africa, during the launch.

The Samsung Brand Store allows consumers to browse and purchase smartphones, televisions and home appliances online, while offering nationwide delivery, WhatsApp support and delivery tracking.

The platform also introduces online-exclusive products, curated bundles and Samsung-certified installation and support services for home appliances, giving the manufacturer more ways to differentiate its direct channel from conventional retail.