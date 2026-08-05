Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

When credit is not the right solution for your business

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Traders display their wares in Kisii town. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

For many business owners, whenever there is a cash crunch, the instinctive response is to borrow.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Small And Medium Enterprises Overdrafts Liquid Money Credit Access
.

Latest Stories

Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Nairobi doesn't need an underground railway right now
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved