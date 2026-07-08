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Sub-contracting policy gap hit leather sector as Cabinet steps in with Sh5.8b support plan

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 8, 2026
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A Sh5.8 billion leather value chain revamp deal has received the Cabinet's nod as the government moves to revitalise the sector currently riddled with gaps in sub-contracting.

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