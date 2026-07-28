TECNO POVA launches 'Own Your Move' platform for Kenya's independent-minded generation

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TECNO POVA officially launched its new brand platform, ‘Own Your Move’, in Kenya, celebrating ambitious and independent-minded consumers who are defining their own paths in business, work, creativity, and everyday life. The platform launches alongside the new TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G, a premium performance smartphone engineered for users who require long-lasting power, dependable connectivity, and responsive speed without compromising on style.

The ‘Own Your Move’ platform speaks directly to professionals, entrepreneurs, creators, and side-hustlers who make considered choices rather than following popular trends. Ambitious and practical, these consumers demand technology that works hard, looks refined, and reflects their personal direction. As part of the national rollout, POVA is introducing the campaign expression, “They say ________. I disagree.” For POVA, disagreement is not about rebellion for its own sake, but about maintaining a clear point of view, questioning assumptions, and choosing purpose over external pressure.

Mildred Agoya, Marketing Manager at TECNO Kenya, stated that POVA is designed for people who think for themselves and take ownership of their direction. She emphasised that Kenyans are actively building careers, growing businesses, learning new skills, and creating fresh opportunities, and they do not want their personal choices defined by popularity or external pressure.

This strategic launch arrives at a time when Kenya’s mobile internet ecosystem is reaching unprecedented heights. According to the latest sector statistics released by the Communications Authority of Kenya, the country is experiencing a massive transition toward high-speed network infrastructure, with subscribers actively upgrading from 2G and 3G to 4G and 5G technologies. The impact of this shift is clear, as users on 5G networks now record the highest average data usage at 53.5 gigabytes per subscription. Furthermore, smartphones account for 63.7 per cent of the 78.7 million total mobile devices connected to Kenyan networks, highlighting a rapid national move toward internet-enabled tools for business, remote work, and content creation.

Across Kenya, consumers increasingly manage multiple priorities through a single mobile device, balancing client work, continuous learning, financial management, and family commitments on the go. The TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G is built specifically for that reality, featuring a massive 8,000mAh Mega Battery for full-day reliability packed into an ultra-thin 7.42mm body that proves heavy-duty performance does not have to feel bulky. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G Processor, the device delivers responsive performance across multitasking, gaming, and content creation. To support expanding portfolios and digital records, the device offers 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and three years of free 256GB TECNO Cloud Storage, while integrated G1 and SE1 Dual Enhanced Signal Chipsets, 5G capability, and eSIM support ensure uninterrupted connectivity anywhere.

Agoya added that mobile devices carry the work, clients, ideas, and plans of modern users, which is why the POVA Curve 2 5G was engineered to support long working days and real-life momentum. Through the “They Say..., ...I Disagree” campaign, POVA will invite Kenyan consumers to share their unique perspectives on success, ambition, leadership, work, and personal identity via videos, photographs, and personal stories. This campaign will culminate in a celebration honouring local move-makers who are driving progress on their own terms, positioning the device as a symbol of smart status defined by capability, independence, and practical utility.

The TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G is available for purchase and pre-order across official TECNO retail outlets, authorised dealers, operator partners, online platforms, and the official TECNO website at a recommended retail price of KES 59,999. As a global innovative technology brand operating in over 70 markets, TECNO remains committed to revolutionising the digital experience in emerging markets by integrating contemporary aesthetic design with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. Guided by its core brand essence to stop at nothing, TECNO continues to unlock new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to pursue their best selves and their best futures.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionising the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI.

TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of ‘Stop At Nothing’, TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.