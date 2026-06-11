Kabarak University, NCBA plan to support local entrepreneurs

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Kabarak University VC Henry Kiplangat and NCBA Western Region General Manager in charge of Business David Wasamba during the launch of an entrepreneurship training programme in Nakuru, June 10, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabarak University has jointly launched a collaborative initiative with NCBA bank to equip local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs with practical skills, networking opportunities and global market insights.

The four-month programme aims to bridge the gap between theory and practical business application while driving sustainable economic growth within the region.

Speaking during the programme launch at the university’s Nakuru City campus, Vice Chancellor Henry Kiplangat said the initiative serves as a direct intervention against the high failure rate among local startups.

He said while entrepreneurship remains one of the most powerful drivers of wealth creation, innovation and employment in the country, many SMEs struggle to survive their early years in business.

“Many promising businesses struggle to survive beyond their early years due to challenges such as inadequate planning, poor financial management, limited market access, weak operational systems and rapid changes in the business environment,” Prof Kiplangat said.

He emphasised that higher education institutions have a corporate social responsibility that extends far beyond traditional classrooms to empower the surrounding economic ecosystem. “We recognise that our responsibility extends to supporting the wider business community through practical training, consultancy, research, mentorship and professional development initiatives,” Prof Kiplangat said.

“Through programmes such as this, we seek to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and business practice by providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn, network and grow.”

David Wasamba, NCBA General Manager of Branch Business for the Western region, hailed the importance of the partnership, saying businesses can no longer afford to operate in isolation in a modern economy.

“In the current business world, you can’t walk alone. For you to go far, you must partner with other people so that you succeed,” Wasamba said.

He also urged the inaugural cohort to take note of the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the shifting technical requirements of modern supply chains. “We are living in a dynamic world. Entrepreneurs should know how to integrate AI in their daily businesses to avoid being left behind.”

The training needs

In a strategic move to prepare local business owners for international trade, the programme will incorporate a Chinese language module.

The addition is tailored to assist entrepreneurs who frequently travel to or source products from China.

To reverse high startup failure rates, the programme focuses heavily on practical application.

In the course of the training time, participants will navigate a curriculum designed to build sustainable commercial strength.

The entrepreneurs will learn about strategic business planning, business agility, innovation, compliance fundamentals and team building. They will also be taken through technology integration, financial management, tax planning and business continuity management.