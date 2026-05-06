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Young innovators secure backing to scale, attract investors

By James Wanzala | May. 6, 2026
Absa Bank Kenya’s Robert Omare and Gladys Wamugi, with MK Africa CEO Muthoni Kanyana, award Marilyn Gathiru and Godfrey Noel after their innovation “Kilimora” won Most Bankable Solution at the 2025/2026 #MyLittleBigThing Challenge. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Young sustainability innovators have secured institutional backing from Strathmore University and Absa Kenya Foundation to scale their innovations beyond creations at the Grand Finale of the 2025-2026 #MyLittleBigThing Sustainability Innovation Challenge.

 This collaboration will see them explore a structured program to enable the 16 finalists of the challenge become investor-ready by addressing critical administrative, legal, and intellectual property (IP) protection needs.

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#MyLittleBigThing challenge Investor-ready startups Kenya Youth innovation in Kenya Sustainability innovators Africa
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