AI won't turn us away from God; it will draw us even closer Him

Audio By Vocalize

The rapid scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) is undeniably the most profound intellectual and cognitive evolution of our time. Unlike past industrial revolutions which were primarily technological, this evolution touches the very nature of human cognition itself. Its exponential growth from basic machine learning to the looming prospect of Artificial Superintelligence and the singularity naturally evokes fear.

Many analysts, argue, with justified reasoning, that the AI trend will lead humanity further into secularism and away from spiritual foundations. However, in the fullness of time, the advancement of AI will awaken a restless consciousness and draw humanity closer to God. This perspective aligns deeply with Pope Leo XIV in his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, which reminds us that technology is a profoundly human reality linked to our autonomy, yet it requires careful rational and moral reflection to safeguard human dignity.

There is undeniable human genius in the development of AI. This cognitive evolution, unlike the mechanical automation of past industrial revolutions, represents a fundamental shift in how intelligence itself operates. This evolution toward what Pierre Teilhard de Chardin calls the ‘Omega Point’ demonstrates extraordinary human creativity. When directed properly and grounded in moral reflection, this immense capability can solve many of humanity's most pressing problems, from eradicating diseases to optimising global resources.

Magnifica Humanitas warns of tools that can cause profound harm when not oriented toward the good. The creation of artificial superintelligence without an ethical compass risks building a new Tower of Babel, a monument to human pride that ultimately leads to ruin. The choice between using AI to build a civilisation of love or a culture of destructive dominance lies entirely in our hands.

Rather than replacing the divine, this explosion of human ingenuity should compel us to look upward. If the finite human mind can construct such powerful artificial cognition, we must pause in awe and consider the infinite capacity of the Omnipotent Creator who fashioned the human mind itself. This echoes the profound spiritual logic of St Augustine, who argued that the magnificent order and rational structure of the universe point inevitably to a Supreme Mind. The very algorithms that power AI are built upon universal truths that, as Augustine understood, find their eternal repository in the mind of God.

Furthermore, this cognitive evolution serves to humble our intellectual pride. For centuries, humanity has elevated its cognitive abilities as the ultimate measure of superiority. Now, we are confronted with artificial cognition that can solve complex problems far beyond the capability of any single human expert. This realisation exposes our inherent limitations and reminds us that our knowledge remains profoundly finite.

We are pushed to ask basic yet profound questions about the origin and purpose of existence. Here, the wisdom of St Thomas Aquinas provides clarity. In his famous Five Ways, Aquinas established the necessity of an Uncaused Cause or First Mover. Just as artificial cognition requires a human creator to initiate its code, human intelligence itself requires an ultimate divine source. Our cognitive creations are merely secondary effects that point back to the primary eternal Cause.

As AI continues to integrate into our daily lives, it forces us to redefine what it means to be truly human. There is a growing realisation that while a machine can simulate conversation and perform tasks efficiently, it cannot replicate the depth of genuine human connection.

Life in its fullness is inherently relational. However advanced a computational system may become, it cannot offer the authentic empathy and unconditional love that define the human experience. As machines take over the mechanical aspects of life, our core purpose lies in our relationships with one another and with God.

The very machines that challenge our understanding of intelligence will ultimately serve as mirrors reflecting our need for the divine. By exposing our limitations, highlighting the irreplaceable value of human relationships, and pointing to a greater Creator, AI will not be the end of faith. It will be the very instrument that draws us back to the profound realisation that God remains firmly in charge of the cosmos.

Dr Mokua is the Executive Director, Loyola Centre for Media and Communication