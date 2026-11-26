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Kenya must urgently overhaul its engineering education and professional development systems to prepare practitioners for an economy shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and automation, ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui has said.

Addressing the 33rd Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) International Convention in Mombasa, where he was represented by ICT Director Eng. Ben Waweru, Tanui warned that traditional training models risk producing graduates ill-equipped for modern workplaces. He urged universities, regulators, and industry players to invest in local research and innovation rather than relying solely on imported technology.

“Kenya and Africa must move beyond adopting technologies developed elsewhere. We must develop the capacity to create, innovate and commercialise our own solutions,” said Tanui.

The PS outlined three transformation priorities: modernising education, upgrading professional practice, and building a future-ready workforce. While core subjects like mathematics, physics, and design remain vital, he noted they must be paired with competencies in AI, data science, robotics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital twins.

He called for a shift toward practical, multidisciplinary learning backed by modern laboratories, simulation facilities, apprenticeships, and industry-linked research that generates intellectual property and commercial enterprises.

These reforms align with the Engineers Board of Kenya’s (EBK) push for full Washington Accord signatory status by 2029—after attaining provisional status in June 2025—to enhance the global recognition of Kenyan engineering degrees.

Tanui noted that tools such as Building Information Modelling, predictive maintenance, and intelligent transport systems are transforming infrastructure, energy, and mobility. However, he cautioned that automation must never erode public safety or ethical oversight.

“Whereas AI may automate engineering tasks, it cannot absolve engineers of professional responsibility,” he said, stressing that practitioners must still validate designs and exercise independent judgement.

He urged IEK to champion continuous professional development, particularly given Kenya’s licensing gap. EBK data shows that out of more than 28,000 registered engineers, only about 4,400 have attained full professional licensing.

Meanwhile, the draft Engineering Technology (Registration, Licensing and Compliance) Rules, 2026, seek to strengthen accountability among technologists and technicians, complementing a TVET sector whose enrolment surged from 350,000 in 2022 to 1.2 million by May 2026.

Rather than fearing job losses from automation, Tanui highlighted emerging opportunities in AI engineering, cybersecurity, and industrial automation, urging reskilling for current practitioners and greater inclusion for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

“Our ambition should be to produce engineers who are not merely seeking employment in existing industries, but who can create new industries, technologies and employment opportunities,” he said.