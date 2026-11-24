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Passing out of university students during the 16th Graduation Ceremony of the Technical University of Kenya on November 24, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has called for a transformation of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) systems to produce well-rounded graduates equipped with technical competence, creativity, adaptability and entrepreneurial skills to compete in an increasingly changing global labour market.

Speaking during the 2026 World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) World Congress in Nairobi, Ogamba said education systems must move beyond expanding access to training and focus on producing graduates capable of responding to technological advancements, artificial intelligence, climate change and evolving industrial demands.

Under the theme, 'Building Skills for Sustainability, Innovation and Global Employability,' the gathering seeks to establish practical solutions to the growing mismatch between skills produced by education institutions and those demanded by employers.

Ogamba said Africa was facing a demographic challenge, with between 10 and 12 million young people entering the workforce annually against only three million formal jobs being created.

He described the situation as both a development challenge and an opportunity for the continent to harness its youthful population through relevant skills and enterprise development.

“Africa's greatest resource is its people. The true value of skills development lies in transforming their potential into innovation, enterprise and economic opportunity,” Ogamba said.

The week-long congress has brought together education and training leaders, policymakers, industry partners and skills development experts from across the world to explore international cooperation, innovation and partnerships that can strengthen the future of work.

He argued that technical education should equip young people not only to seek employment but also to create businesses, generate jobs and contribute to economic transformation.

Ogamba cited international examples to demonstrate the importance of linking education with industry, including Germany's dual training system, which recorded approximately 487,000 new vocational training contracts in 2024, and Singapore, where more than 600,000 people participated in government-supported training programmes in 2025.

He also pointed to Rwanda, where a World Bank-supported skills programme trained nearly 24,000 young people, with 82 per cent securing employment or becoming self-employed within nine months of graduation.

Ogamba said the government was strengthening the alignment between education, industrial development and labour market demands through reforms targeting technical and vocational training.

Public TVET enrolment has increased from approximately 345,000 in the 2022/2023 financial year to more than 800,000 in 2025/2026, reflecting growing investment in access to technical skills.

Beyond enrolment, the government is implementing Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET), modularised curricula, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and dual training to ensure learners acquire practical competencies relevant to industry.

“We have not stopped at access. At the very heart of our reforms is a simple truth: we cannot train our youth for the future without the industries that are building it,” he said.

The CS added that the government was bringing industry players into curriculum development, practical training and assessment to ensure graduates possess skills that match workplace requirements.

He further highlighted investments in digital learning and renewable energy, noting that 92 TVET institutions had installed solar systems that serve both as sustainable energy sources and practical training facilities for learners pursuing renewable energy technologies.

Ogamba said the reforms were anchored in the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Kenya Vision 2030, which recognise skills development as a driver of productivity, enterprise creation and industrial growth.

He also urged delegates to focus on four key pillars of the congress: innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship and partnerships for global employability.

He challenged institutions to translate research into practical solutions, integrate sustainability across occupations and strengthen entrepreneurship training to prepare graduates for self-employment and job creation.

Ogamba further called for stronger international partnerships to facilitate technology transfer, applied research, institutional exchanges and mutual recognition of qualifications, arguing that these were essential in positioning African professionals within the global skills economy.

The importance of inclusion also featured prominently, with the Cabinet Secretary urging delegates to ensure women, persons with disabilities and young people benefit from expanded opportunities in technical education.

WFCP Chair Dawn Ward CBE DL and Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA) Secretary-General Dr Jahou Samba Faal called for partnerships that translate discussions into practical solutions, commercialised innovations and sustainable opportunities for young people.

Principal Secretary for TVET Esther Muoria received the ATUPA 2026 Award of Excellence in recognition of her leadership and contribution to advancing technical and vocational education.

Muoria dedicated the recognition to TVET trainers, institutional leaders, industry partners, trainees and the wider technical education fraternity, acknowledging their collective contribution to transforming skills development in Kenya and across Africa.

The congress, which brings the global TVET community to Nairobi, provides an opportunity for institutions to strengthen collaboration and develop strategies for addressing emerging workforce challenges.

Ogamba urged delegates to ensure the meeting's outcomes were measured through lasting partnerships, practical innovations and tangible benefits for learners and training institutions, saying the country's skills revolution was central to its economic transformation.