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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) wants an extra Sh52.8 billion to recruit and confirm interns, promote teachers and fund salary and welfare obligations amid persistent staffing shortages in public schools across Kenya.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on Tuesday, November 24, TSC Chief Executive Officer Cheptumo Ayabei said the Commission's budget had increased by Sh52.8347 billion to Sh477.087 billion.

The additional funding is intended to support the recruitment of teachers, conversion of interns to permanent and pensionable terms and implementation of the teachers' Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Ayabei told MPs that the Commission would use Sh7.3 billion to convert 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms in January 2027.

Another Sh4.8 billion has been set aside to recruit 20,000 additional teacher interns, while Sh8.4 billion will finance the third phase of the teachers' CBA.

“The challenge we have is the shortage. If we have a way to get a bigger number to go to our schools, we will solve it. For the time being, if we accommodate the conversion of 20,000 intern teachers to solve the shortage in schools, we would have achieved the target we had of 116,000 teachers,” Ayabei said.

The Commission has also proposed converting another 24,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms in July 2027 at a cost of Sh17.568 billion, subject to the outcome of ongoing court proceedings.

Ayabei told legislators that addressing teacher shortages remained a priority, noting that TSC had recruited more than 100,000 teachers over the previous three financial years and planned to recruit another 20,000 in the 2026/2027 financial year.

However, the future of the internship programme remains uncertain following a court challenge over the employment terms of teachers recruited under the arrangement.

TSC Legal Labour and Industrial Relations Relations Cavin Anyuor told the committee that the Commission had appealed against the court decision and was awaiting the outcome of the proceedings.

“The question is, can the Commission take in another set of interns or do we close the chapter? The Commission has appealed and we don't know if the Court will allow internship to go on or cancel it. In its wisdom, the Commission made budgetary provisions for further recruitment should the courts allow the programme to continue, while awaiting the Supreme Court's determination,” Anyuor said.

Ayabei said the Commission had approximately 44,000 intern teachers whose employment arrangements had been affected by the court proceedings, adding that TSC had asked the court to protect their employment as the case is determined.

On career progression, the Commission has set aside Sh2 billion to facilitate the promotion of 12,000 teachers in the 2027/2028 financial year.

Ayabei said TSC was implementing revised Career Progression Guidelines (CPG), approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), to create more opportunities for teachers to advance professionally.

Under the revised framework, classroom teachers will be able to rise to the highest job grade without necessarily taking up administrative responsibilities.

The guidelines also provide for the upgrading of Special Needs Education teachers and curriculum support officers, while merging some grades to shorten the promotion ladder.

The Commission has further allocated Sh9.68 billion to cater for wage drift arising from common cadre promotions and annual salary increments.

On teachers' welfare, Ayabei said all teachers had been transitioned to the Social Health Authority (SHA) under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund, which he said offered enhanced benefits and access to a wider network of healthcare facilities.

However, TSC identified additional funding gaps, including Sh5 billion for Group Life Cover and Work Injury Benefits Act (WIBA) obligations, Sh800 million for field operations and mobility and Sh2.04 billion to provide medical cover for 44,000 newly recruited teachers.

The Commission has also made provision for Sh1.8 billion to clear pending bills owed to Minet.

Beyond recruitment and welfare, TSC plans to strengthen teachers' professional development, targeting 90,000 teachers for training in Competency-Based Education (CBE), 50,000 in ICT integration and another 50,000 in remote learning methodologies.

The training is expected to equip teachers with skills to implement the changing curriculum and respond to evolving classroom demands.