7,720 teaching jobs up for grabs in schools

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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised for job vacancies. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 7,720 teaching vacancies across primary, junior and secondary schools in a fresh recruitment drive targeting teachers to replace those exiting service through natural attrition.

The recruitment exercise, which offers employment on permanent and pensionable terms, presents opportunities for qualified teachers seeking employment in public schools across the country.

In an advertisement published on Tuesday, November 10, the commission said the vacancies comprise 5,609 positions in primary schools, 25 in junior schools and 2,086 in secondary schools.

The recruitment is part of the commission's efforts to address staffing gaps created by teachers leaving the service through retirement and other forms of natural attrition.

Interested candidates have until midnight on Monday, November 23, 2026, to submit their applications through the TSC online recruitment portal.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei said the application window would open on Tuesday, November 10, warning that only applications submitted online would be considered.

"Manual applications shall not be considered," she stated.

For primary school teachers, applicants must possess a minimum of a Primary Teacher Education (P1) certificate, while those seeking opportunities in junior and secondary schools must have at least a Diploma in Education.

All applicants must be Kenyan citizens and registered teachers with the commission.

The commission said details of available vacancies, broken down by county and sub-county, had been published on its website, allowing applicants to identify available opportunities and make informed applications.

However, applicants have been cautioned against submitting multiple applications, with TSC warning that doing so would lead to automatic disqualification.

"Successful candidates shall complete only one Application for Employment Form. Completion of more than one form shall result in disqualification," the notice stated.

The commission further indicated that merit lists generated from the recruitment exercise would be used for subsequent recruitment within the 2026/2027 financial year.

This means candidates who are not immediately successful could still be considered for other available opportunities during the financial year, subject to the commission's recruitment requirements.

In an effort to promote fairness, TSC said preference would be given to applicants who had not previously been employed by the commission.

Shortlisted candidates will also be required to present original academic and professional certificates during interviews.

It encouraged persons with disabilities to apply, reaffirming its commitment to equal employment opportunities.