Ruto hail KICD for unlocking learners potential

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KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong'ondo explains to President William Ruto the new innovations at the Institute as KECSHA chairperson Fuad Ali looks on, on November 12, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for its contribution to transforming Kenya's education system through the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework, pledging his full support as the country advances reforms aimed at nurturing every learner's potential.

The President said the institute had demonstrated leadership in addressing challenges facing the education sector, noting that the progress made in curriculum development and implementation provided a foundation for preparing learners for the demands of a changing society.

Ruto made the remarks during a visit to the KICD exhibition stand at the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KECSHA) national conference in Mombasa.

"Looking at what we have achieved together; we celebrate a curriculum that has been worked out. We are celebrating results. You have my support," President Ruto said.

KICD Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Charles Ong’ondo said the institute is working on strengthening Values-Based Education (VbE), which seeks to develop learners with strong moral character, responsible citizenship, essential life skills and competencies beyond academic performance.

“KICD is expanding role in shaping an education system that goes beyond academic qualifications to nurture values, practical competencies, creativity, digital literacy and responsible citizenship,” he said.

Prof. Ong’ondo said the institute had shifted focus towards the values component of CBE following the successful transition of learners to Grade 9, noting that values were among the key pillars required to achieve holistic development.

The institute has developed learning and support materials for school heads and learners, while conducting masterclasses for education managers to equip them with practical approaches to integrating values into teaching and school management.

The programme promotes values such as honesty, integrity, respect, peace, love and patriotism through a whole-school approach involving administrators, teachers, non-teaching staff and learners.

Prof. Ong’ondo said the initiative was intended to address concerns over the development of responsible citizens who appreciate national identity, respect public resources and embrace healthy living.

He noted that KICD was preparing to deepen collaboration with school heads ahead of the wider implementation of Values-Based Education in 2027.

Another major milestone highlighted was the expansion of digital learning resources to ensure learners can access quality educational content regardless of their geographical location or availability of specialised teachers.

The institute has developed digital lessons across subjects and grade levels, including resources accessible through the internet and offline platforms. These materials are available through the Kenya Education Cloud on the KICD website and also cater for learners with special educational needs.

“We are drawing attention to the digital curriculum especially given the technology age which we are in. The institute has digital lessons to broadcast lessons in all subjects for all grades. They are important in situations where we don't have teachers in specialized subjects,” he added..

The initiative is expected to bridge learning gaps, particularly in schools facing shortages of teachers in specialised subjects.

KICD has also developed Grade 11 curriculum designs ahead of their rollout in 2027, working with teachers, parents, academics and industry professionals to ensure the content reflects emerging skills and workplace demands.

The institute is equally strengthening practical learning through the integration of industry experiences into subjects such as media and technology, ensuring learners acquire relevant competencies for the digital economy.

“Technology is in our space and we are developing a lot of digital materials you can use with the internet and have developed several aspects of them that you can access offline. Get in touch with KICD through Kenya Education Cloud on KICD website for digital materials for our learners in all learning areas at all levels including materials for learners with special needs ,” he said.

The President also sought clarification on concerns previously raised by parents over assignments that appeared to require excessive involvement at home.

In response, Prof. Ong’ondo explained that recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms had helped clarify the respective responsibilities of teachers, learners and parents. President William Ruto admire learning materials for learning areas as KICD Director Prof. Charles Ong'ondo explains on November 12, 2026. [PCS]

He said parental involvement remained important, but was intended to help children connect classroom lessons with everyday experiences rather than having parents complete school assignments on their behalf.

"When children come home and ask you to draw a family tree, you are the only one who can help them know who their grandfather is. The work that parents do is not what teachers teach them in school. Parents support children to relate what they learn with what happens at home," he explained.

The institute is also promoting Community Service Learning, which connects classroom knowledge with challenges affecting communities, including environmental degradation, discrimination, hygiene, nutrition and healthy living.

Under the approach, learners are encouraged to participate in community projects and develop practical solutions to problems within their surroundings, with teachers guiding rather than dominating the learning process.

Prof. Ong’ondo said the philosophy of CBE was to recognise that learners have different abilities, interests and learning speeds, requiring teachers to identify individual strengths and provide appropriate support.

"The hallmark word in CBE is that we shall leave no learner behind," he said.

He added that education must move beyond abstract classroom lessons to empower learners to make meaningful contributions to society.

President Ruto praised education sector leaders for focusing on solutions and building on the gains achieved through curriculum reforms, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting KICD.