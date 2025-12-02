KICD warns public against fake Grade 10 curriculum designs

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Director Prof Charles Ong'ondo with Migosi primary school Grade 7 learners on January 31, 2023. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has issued a stern warning to schools, teachers, parents, and the general public over the circulation of counterfeit Grade

10 Curriculum Designs being sold by fraudsters posing as authorised distributors of official learning materials.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Institute’s CEO and Director Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, raised alarm over a rising number of reports indicating that unscrupulous traders

are misleading unsuspecting Kenyans into buying fake curriculum designs allegedly approved and published by the Institute. These individuals, KICD says, have gone as far as

branding the illegal materials with the KICD logo and mimicking the layout and artwork of previous authentic designs.

“This is false and unacceptable. KICD has not printed or released any Grade 10 Curriculum Designs for sale. Unsuspecting Kenyans are being duped into purchasing

substandard and irrelevant materials. We urge all education stakeholders to remain vigilant,” said Prof. Ong’ondo.

According to the Institute, no Grade 10 designs have been officially published because the curriculum development cycle for the senior school pathway is still under review. Any materials being circulated claiming to be Curriculum Designs for the upcoming Grade 10 class are, therefore, fraudulent and illegal.

KICD emphasised that the only authorised point of sale for official curriculum designs and other approved curriculum support materials is the KICD Bookshop located within its

Nairobi headquarters. “The counterfeit materials currently circulating bear the KICD logo and mimic the artwork of previous designs, but they are fake,” the statement clarified.

The warning comes at a time when schools and teachers are preparing for the rollout of the next stage of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). The demand for new

curriculum designs has created a ripe opportunity for fraudsters to exploit gaps in public awareness, especially among parents and institutions eager to stay ahead of curriculum

changes.

Prof. Ong’ondo reminded the public that the KICD Act No. 4 of 2013 clearly outlines the legal framework governing the evaluation, vetting, approval, and distribution of curriculum

support materials.

“It is unlawful to purchase or distribute fake, unapproved, and poor-quality materials purported to be curriculum designs for teaching and learning. Anyone found culpable will face

the full force of the law,” he said.

The Institute has urged Heads of Institutions, teachers, and parents to verify any curriculum materials through official channels before making purchases. KICD has also

announced that it will intensify surveillance and work with law enforcement agencies to crack down on individuals and networks peddling counterfeit materials.

“We advise the public not to be deceived into purchasing such substandard and irrelevant materials from unscrupulous traders. KICD remains the only government agency

mandated to evaluate, vet, and approve curriculum support materials for Basic and Tertiary Education and Training,” Prof. Ong’ondo added.

The Institute encouraged stakeholders to report any suspicious sales or distribution of curriculum materials to KICD or relevant authorities, as the government works to safeguard

the integrity of learning resources during this crucial phase of curriculum transition.