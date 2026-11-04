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KNEC tightens noose on exam cartels

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 4, 2026
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KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere hands over KCSE examination papers to Redempta Wambua, chief principal St Mary's School, Runda at Kiambu Deputy County Commissioner’s office on November 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has deployed an elaborate network of security surveillance, technological safeguards and multi-agency operations to protect the integrity of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

This comes as police have arrested a suspected examination paper syndicate involving Kibabii University who, according to Bungoma County Police Commander Omar Bika Arero, was allegedly coordinating a Telegram- and mobile phone-based syndicate involved in circulating this year's KCSE examination papers.

“Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested him on Monday evening after reportedly recovering a mobile phone containing suspected evidence of an ongoing examination paper distribution network,” he said.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere explained that the Bungoma incident involved the sharing of images of an ongoing examination paper, but the swift response by security agencies prevented the material from being widely circulated.

“The case we got from Bungoma was on sharing images of an ongoing exam paper. The damage is almost not there because the candidates are already in the exam room. However, the case was arrested immediately. All the same it's illegal,” Njengere said.

The incident, he added, demonstrated the effectiveness of the security systems introduced by KNEC, particularly the tracking features embedded in examination papers.

“The council had invested in sophisticated security features that enable investigators to trace examination materials and identify individuals involved in suspected malpractice,” he said.

Education CS Julius Ogamba address security personnel maning the KCSE examination on integrity in Kibra on November 4, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The council's ability to identify the source of suspected examination leaks has become a central pillar of this year's examination security arrangements, allowing investigators to respond to irregularities before they escalate into widespread malpractice.

The crackdown comes as the Ministry of Education remains on high alert over possible attempts to access examination papers before their officially designated opening times.

Dr Njengere ruled out possibility of early exposure of examination papers noting that the council had introduced electronic monitoring systems designed to detect any unauthorised attempt to open examination storage containers.

“There's no way you can open earlier. If you attempt, the Kenya National Examinations Council will see that you have actually tried to open before the time,” he said.

Under the new arrangements, examination centre managers are required to collect examination papers for their respective centres at exactly 7am.

Police officers at the main gate of Rohi Boys High School, Nakuru County, where a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a KCSE candidate on November 4, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The containers are fitted with electronic smart padlocks monitored remotely from KNEC headquarters, with any attempt to open them outside the authorised timelines triggering an alert.

Centre managers are also expected to transport the materials to their respective schools within a tightly controlled period, ensuring that examination papers are not exposed before the official start of the examination.

KNEC has also expanded examination storage infrastructure across sub-county level  to more than 653, bringing examination materials closer to schools and reducing the time spent transporting them.

The decentralisation is intended to minimise logistical risks while ensuring that examination papers remain under controlled security arrangements throughout their movement from storage facilities to examination centres.

In areas affected by difficult terrain or adverse weather conditions, the government has deployed helicopters and additional security personnel to facilitate the delivery and protection of examination materials.

The council has also strengthened the security features of examination papers and answer sheets through personalised details and unique identifiers intended to prevent substitution, impersonation and unauthorised circulation.

The identifiers are particularly important in tracing the origin of examination papers photographed and shared on social media platforms, enabling investigators to establish the centre from which the material may have originated.

KNEC has also introduced colour-coded packaging to distinguish morning and afternoon examination papers.

Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa oversees the opening of a KCSE examination container at the Malindi Sub County Deputy County Commissioners, Kilifi County on November 4, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Morning examination cartons feature white labels with blue straps, while afternoon papers have yellow labels with black straps, reducing the possibility of confusion or premature retrieval.

Authorities have introduced strict restrictions on mobile phones and other smart devices within examination centres.

Centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, security officers, teachers, support staff and candidates are required to comply with the restrictions, with phones switched off and securely stored outside examination rooms.

The directive is intended to eliminate opportunities for photographing examination papers, transmitting images to external networks or receiving unauthorised assistance during the assessment.

Njengere has warned that possession of such devices during examination sessions could expose candidates and officials to serious disciplinary consequences.

To further reduce dependence on personal electronic devices, every examination room is required to have a functional wall clock to enable candidates to manage their time throughout the examination.

Every examination centre is guarded by at least two armed police officers, while security teams also oversee the transportation of examination materials.

The government has also adopted separate collection arrangements for morning and afternoon examination papers to eliminate opportunities for early exposure and ensure that examination materials are accessed only when required.

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Education CS Julius Ogamba Examination Malpractice KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere KNEC
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