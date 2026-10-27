Smooth start to national exams as new security measures rolled out

Audio By Vocalize

KNEC representatives and Trans Nzoia County Director of Education Pamela Akello (R) supervised the distribution of KPSEA and KJSEA assessment materials yesterday. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

No major incident was recorded yesterday as the assessment of over 2.58 million candidates in primary schools started across the country amid tight security against cheating. Meanwhile, oral and practical exams from the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) also continue uninterrupted.

Speaking in Makindu, Makueni County, during the opening of the examination centre, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said a total of 3,634,846 learners and candidates had been registered for this year's national assessments and examinations. Out of the 3,634,846 learners, 1,380,463 learners are registered for KPSEA, 1,206,028 for KJSEA and 1,048,355 candidates for KCSE.

Ogamba said the Government was keen on examination security and that all was set for all exam materials to reach schools in the right time.

“The government has also strengthened the security of examination materials through the nationwide rollout of smart electronic padlocks on all examination storage containers, colour-coding of examination and assessment materials and the use of personalised question papers to anonymise the candidates’ identities.

"Together with improved procedures for handling examination scripts, these measures are intended to enhance traceability, discourage impersonation and safeguard the credibility of examination results,” Ogamba told journalists.

However, the Government has adopted a different security approach for KPSEA and KJSEA, with Ogamba saying armed police officers will not routinely be stationed at assessment centres unless prevailing security conditions require their deployment.

He said the decision was intended to create a calm and supportive environment for young learners and prevent an excessive security presence from causing unnecessary anxiety.

“For KCSE, appropriate police deployment will continue at examination centres in accordance with established security arrangements,” Ogamba said, adding that security agencies would continue to protect examination storage facilities and oversee the transportation of assessment materials.

The CS also said the government had added more examination storage containers close to examination centres for ease of material distribution, mainly in areas with a history of inconveniences, pointing to particular remote counties.

The distribution of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) materials started on time across the nation despite heavy rains in some parts of the Coast and Western regions.

In Nyanza, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Ololtuaa warned against cheating in the Grade Six and Grade Nine national examinations, which kicked off on Monday.

Ololtuaa led in the opening of an examination container that carried the KPSEA and KJSEA at Mbita Sub-county headquarters in Homa Bay County.

Speaking after distributing the examination papers, the PS told teachers and other personnel manning the examination to avoid examination irregularities.

He said the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) had set the examination rules which must be adhered to by candidates, teachers and other personnel manning the examinations.

Kakamega Hill school grade six candidates prepare for exams on October 26, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Ololtuaa, who was accompanied by Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi and senior government officials in the county, said punitive legal measures will be taken against anybody who commits the irregularities.

He also supervised the commencement of the exams at Mbita Point International School-ICPE, saying a total of 342,005 field officers and teachers had been deployed to man the examinations countrywide.

“We have received good support from our sister departments in the government to ensure this exercise takes place successfully. The Ministry of Interior has given us adequate security to ensure the exercise takes place efficiently, and TSC has deployed the teachers who are manning the exams,” he added.

The PS exuded confidence that all measures had been put in place to ensure the exams take place without hitches.

“We are prepared, and government officials have been deployed to monitor the exams in various parts of the country. Let Kenyans have confidence that the examination will be undertaken successfully,” the PS said.

He said KNEC has recruited 50,873 examiners who are going to mark the exams.

“Marking will begin immediately after completion of the exams,” he added.

At the Coast, education and security officers gathered at the Coast Regional Education Office in Mombasa to enforce strict surveillance. No cheating incidents were reported.

However, at Mombasa’s Busy Bee School, candidates and school administration complained of an unbearable pungent smell from a garbage dumpsite behind the institution.

“We have problems with the garbage at the dumpsite that is behind the school, and it has really devastated us as an institution,” said Principal Dorothy Kaimuri.

In Taita Taveta, police and education officials confirmed there was no ugly incident reported during the start of KEPSEA and KJSEA in the county yesterday.

In KPSEA, education officials revealed that 4283 girls and 4182 boys are writing their examinations in 7504 public institutions and 1009 in private schools.

In KJSEA, Taita Taveta registered a total of 9022 candidates writing their examinations, which includes 4543 boys and 4479 girls, respectively.

Yesterday, senior police officers and education officials said there was no hitch, adding that examination papers reached the examination centres on time.

Kenyatta National School Principal Domnic Maingi said a total of 293 candidates are sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) this year.

“We started well, and there were no issues. All candidates have prepared well for the examination,” Mr Maingi told The Standard yesterday.

Taita Sub County Director of Education Doris Mashaka warned communities living adjacent to schools to stop playing loud music at this time of the examination.

“Candidates need a peaceful environment to do their final examination, and anyone found disrupting the smooth operation of the examination will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” warned the education officer.

Ms Mashaka said a total of 1500 candidates who sat for the 2025 KCSE qualified for public universities, adding that this year the number could improve.

County Police Commander Jonathan Koech said there were no challenges, adding that security has been beefed up in all examination centres to ensure smooth operations of the examinations.

“As far as we are concerned, the examinations started well with no ugly incidents. We are alert to ensure everything goes as planned,” stated the county police commander yesterday.

In Western Kenya, more than 123,000 candidates began their tests in Kakamega, with education officials assuring learners of adequate preparations despite heavy rains in some areas.

A total of 62,993 KPSEA candidates and 60,041 KJSEA candidates are sitting the assessments in Kakamega, with officials warning that anyone found engaging in examination malpractice or disrupting the exercise will face the law.

Speaking after the opening and distribution of examination materials to headteachers at the Kakamega County Commissioner’s office, County Director of Education Stephen Aberi said authorities were prepared to address any challenges that might arise during the exercise.

“We are ready for the assessments and prepared to deal with any challenges that may arise, including the heavy rains being experienced in some areas,” Aberi said.

Kakamega Central Police Commander Vincent Cherutich warned revellers against gathering near examination centres, saying security agencies would not tolerate activities that could interfere with candidates.

“We will not allow people to gather near examination centres and engage in activities that may distract candidates. Anyone found disrupting the examinations will face the law,” Cherutich said.

He also cautioned teachers and other examination officials against consuming alcohol while on duty, warning that those found violating the rules would face stern legal action.

“Teachers and examination officials must remain sober and perform their duties professionally. Anyone found drunk while on duty will face appropriate legal action,” he said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Busia County, candidates in Grade Six and Grade Nine also began their assessments, with the government assuring learners that security had been strengthened to protect the exercise.

Busia Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said the examinations had started in accordance with Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) regulations.

Our candidates should not be afraid. We have strengthened security across the county to ensure that they sit their examinations in a safe and peaceful environment,” Maiyo said.

Maiyo also issued a stern warning to musicians and entertainment operators against playing loud music near schools hosting candidates.

“We will not allow loud music or entertainment activities near examination centres. I have directed chiefs and their assistants to ensure this order is enforced, and anyone who violates it will face the law,” he said.

Matayos Sub-County Education Officer Fortunatus Makorere Gai said more than 5,000 candidates in the area were sitting the assessments.

“We have more than 5,000 candidates in Matayos undertaking these assessments. We are working with all stakeholders to ensure the exercise runs smoothly and that learners are not distracted,” Makorere said.

Report by Stephen Nzioka, Renson Mnyamwezi, James Omoro, Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza