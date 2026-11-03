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From village boy who almost missed school to helping poor students get education

By Phares Mutembei | Nov. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Bob Mwiti, CEO of the International Scholars Programme. [Courtesy]

When Bob Mwiti was born, his father was a Form Two student, while his mother had completed Class Eight.

This exposed him to a challenging childhood, forcing his grandparents to take him under their care.

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