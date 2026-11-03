Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Acting TSC boss Mitei among five shortlisted for top job

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei at the 49th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) Annual Conference 2026 on June 25, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Acting Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive Evaleen Mitei is among five candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill the commission’s top post.

Mitei will appear before the selection panel on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 10am at the commission’s headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

She will be interviewed after Cheptumo Ayabei, who is scheduled to appear at 9am. Robert Odette will face the panel at 11am, followed by Lawrence Kaburu at noon.

Farah Abdi Saman will be the last candidate, with his interview scheduled for 1pm.

The recruitment follows a High Court order directing the commission to restart the process  after judges nullified the initial recruitment exercise over procedural irregularities.

Mitei enters the contest with more than 31 years of experience in education and public service.

She joined the teaching profession in 1994 before moving to the TSC Secretariat in 1999, where she rose through various positions.

She has served as a Staffing Officer, Human Resource Management and Development Officer and Director of Teacher Discipline Management before becoming Acting Commission Secretary and CEO.

Mitei holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Moi University and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Her career at the commission has given her experience in teacher management, human resource administration and institutional operations.

Cheptumo Ayabei. [File]

Ayabei, who is scheduled to face the panel first, is the TSC Director of Finance.

He joined the commission in 1999 as a Finance Officer and rose through the ranks  to become Director of Finance in 2009.

Before joining TSC, he worked at the Ministry of Education between 1990 and 1999.

He holds a Bachelor of Education degree in Mathematics and Economics from Kenyatta University and a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K).

Kaburu currently serves as the Director of Health Revenue in the Tharaka Nithi County Government.

He has a professional background in business administration and finance, with experience in public sector revenue management.

Saman brings experience in education and county administration, having worked as a teacher at Takaba Boys Secondary School and Moi Girls Secondary School in Mandera between 1993 and 2006.

He later became principal of Khalif Girls Secondary School, serving from 2006 to 2009, before moving to Rhamu Dimtu Boys Secondary School, where he was principal between 2009 and 2013.

Saman subsequently moved into county administration, serving as Chief of Staff in Wajir County from 2015 to 2017 and Director of Administration between 2017 and 2022.

Since 2022, he has served as a County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation in Wajir County.

The recruitment exercise was restarted after the High Court nullified an earlier process initiated on May 6, 2025.

In a ruling delivered on September 17, 2026, Justices Dorah Chepkwony and Francis Nyungu of the Kiambu High Court directed TSC to conduct a fresh recruitment exercise.

The judges found that the initial advertisement gave applicants only 13 days to submit their applications, against the minimum 14 days required under the TSC Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.

The court also faulted the commission for  failing to disclose the proposed remuneration for the position in the advertisement, finding that the omission violated recruitment requirements.

The ruling, however, upheld the constitutionality of Section 16(2)(b) and (c) of the TSC Act, which requires applicants to hold a degree in education and have at least 10 years of relevant experience, including five years in senior management.

Following the judgment, TSC re-advertised the position on September 29, 2026. The application window closed on October 30, with the commission receiving 124 applications.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

TSC CEO Eveleen Mitei TSC CEO Recruitment TSC Hiring TSC
.

Latest Stories

Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
57 mins ago
Kenyan swimmers miss Dakar Youth Olympics final spots
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Politics
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie 1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
By Standard Correspondent 1 hr ago
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved