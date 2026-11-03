Poor road network affects distribution of KCSE exam papers

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Centre managers receive the 2026 KCSE examination materials at Kisumu Central examination container on November 2, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Poor road network in parts of Naivasha adversely affected transportation of exam materials as KCSE exams kicked off across the country.

The most affected were far-flung areas of Maella and Ndabibi with the exam materials arriving late, though the exams started smoothly.

For the last couple of months, transport in parts of Maella and Ndabibi has been affected due to the poor road network amid a promise by the State to look into the issue.

Naivasha sub-county education officer Cheruiyot Kiprop said the exercise kicked off smoothly with invigilators collecting the exam materials on time.

He however noted that poor road network was a major challenge in ferrying the materials adding that transporters had challenges in navigating through the affected areas.

“The exams started smoothly in Naivasha but poor roads in some areas delayed the delivery of materials in some exam centers,” he said.

Cheruiyot noted that 6,004 candidates had registered for the national exams with girls leading at 3056.

He said that Naivasha GK prison had 11 inmates sitting for the second last KCSE.

“We have a centre at Naivasha GK Prison where eleven male adults sat for the exams and they were all set for the exercise,” he said.

Kakamega Central secondary school head teachers collect KCSE examination materials at Kakamega District Commissioners offices on November 2, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

This came as the Secretary-General National Parents Association (NPA) Eskimos Kobia called for the opening of another exam container in Kongoni area of Naivasha.

Kobia attributed the delay in delivering the exams materials to far flung areas to the distance from Naivasha town where the exam container is currently located.

He added that the association had in the past proposed to the Ministry of Education and security committee to rethink about the proposal.

“Once an exam container is opened in Kongoni, it will address the perennial challenge of delivering exams materials to areas like Maella and Ndabibi,” he said.