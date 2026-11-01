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Government intensifies crackdown on national examinations fraudsters

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 1, 2026
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KCSE candidates during rehersal ahead of the national examination. [File]

The government has put examination fraudsters on notice, tightening surveillance and security around national examinations as more than 1.1 million candidates sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

With the credibility of the national examinations at stake, authorities have warned that anyone seeking to compromise the exercise through examination leakage, impersonation, collusion or the sale of fake examination papers will face the full force of the law.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo warned individuals exploiting anxious parents and teachers with promises of obtaining examination papers that their activities were being monitored by law enforcement agencies.

He said the government would not allow unscrupulous individuals to undermine the education system through fraudulent schemes designed to make quick money at the expense of candidates.

“The government had invested heavily in the education sector and would not  allow examination fraud to undermine efforts to improve learning outcomes. We cannot play games with the lives of our children and the future of this country,” Omollo said.

Of particular concern, he noted, were individuals using social media and other communication platforms to convince parents and teachers that they could access or leak examination papers in exchange for money.

Omolo cautioned parents and teachers against falling into the trap, warning that those who engage in such dealings risk destroying their children's academic future as well as their own professional careers.

“I want to appeal to our teachers. Please don’t fall into the trap of those who want to make quick money by lying to you that they will steal for you examinations. Because when you do that, you’re not just ruining the lives of our children. You are ruining your life as a parent and also as a professional teacher,” he said.

The PS said the government had invested heavily in the education sector, including recruiting additional teachers, and would not allow examination fraud to undermine efforts to improve learning outcomes.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has equally warned that centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and other officials entrusted with administering the examinations must maintain the highest standards of integrity.

“The government will not tolerate any examination malpractice in any form or manner. Centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and all officials entrusted with the administration of examinations and assessments must discharge their responsibilities with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” he said.

Ogamba warned that anyone found engaging in examination irregularities would face criminal or administrative action, putting examination officials on notice that their responsibilities would be closely scrutinised.

To reinforce the crackdown, the government has intensified security around examination materials, deploying police officers to guard examination containers and escort the transportation of papers to designated examination centres.

In areas facing insecurity and difficult terrain, additional security personnel, specialised vehicles and helicopters have been deployed to ensure examination materials reach their destinations safely and on time.

Authorities have also established contingency measures to address disruptions arising from heavy rainfall, flooding and insecurity, including relocating candidates from threatened areas to safer examination centres.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has also warned candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, with Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere saying candidates found involved in irregularities risk having their examination results cancelled.

He further warned that teachers and other examination officials involved in malpractice would face disciplinary and legal consequences, including action through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

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Related Topics

KCSE Exams KCSE Examinations 2026 KCSE Exam Cheating Education CS Ogamba
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