2.5 Million learners begin KPSEA, KJSEA assessments

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba hands over KPSEA and KJSEA assessment papers to school heads at Makindu Sub-County on October 26, 2026. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

More than 2.5 million learners across Kenya began the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The five-day exercise brings together Grade 6 learners sitting the KPSEA and their Grade 9 counterparts undertaking the KJSEA for the second time since the introduction of the assessment under the new education framework.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer, Dr David Njengere, a total of 1,380,463 candidates registered for KPSEA, up from 1,298,089 in 2025. KJSEA has attracted 1,206,028 candidates, compared with 1,130,679 recorded last year.

The assessments are being administered between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with no papers scheduled for the afternoon sessions. Schools conducted rehearsals on Friday, October 23, to familiarise candidates with examination procedures and guidelines ahead of the exercise.

On the opening day, Grade 6 learners sat Mathematics and English, while Grade 9 candidates tackled English Language, English Composition and Literary Analysis.

Primary school heads in Kisumu collects KJSEA and KPSEA assessment papers at Kisumu Central Deputy County Commisioners office on October 26, 2026. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard].

The timetable provides for Integrated Science and Kiswahili for Grade 6 learners on Tuesday, alongside Kiswahili Lugha and Kiswahili Insha na Utangulizi wa Fasihi for Grade 9 candidates. Wednesday’s papers will include Creative Arts and Social Studies for Grade 6, while Grade 9 learners will sit Mathematics and Agriculture.

As the assessments get underway, KNEC has rolled out enhanced logistical and security measures across all 47 counties to safeguard examination materials, curb malpractice and ensure the process is conducted efficiently and fairly.

Dr Njengere said the council had strengthened examination storage, tracking and candidate identification systems to minimise irregularities and protect the credibility of the assessments.

Among the key interventions is the introduction of smart digital padlocks on examination storage containers. The devices are linked to the KNEC Command Centre, enabling real-time monitoring of when the containers are opened and secured.

Officials responsible for handling the locks have also undergone specialised training to ensure the new security arrangements are properly implemented.

The council has further expanded secure storage infrastructure by installing 48 additional examination containers in sub-counties, bringing the national total to 653.

“We have expanded storage capacity by installing 48 additional containers in sub-counties, bringing the national total to 653. This is intended to improve access to secure storage and reduce logistical risks,” Njengere said.

The measures are designed to strengthen the chain of custody of examination materials, particularly during transportation and distribution to assessment centres. School heads in Nyamira South verify details on KJSEA and KPSEA assessment parcels on October 26, 2026. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

KNEC has also introduced personalised question booklets bearing candidates’ names and examination numbers to make impersonation more difficult. Candidates write their answers directly in the booklets, after which the identification sections are detached and packed separately, allowing examiners to mark the scripts without seeing the learners’ identities.

Njengere urged teachers, parents, candidates and examination officials to uphold discipline and integrity throughout the exercise, warning against practices that could undermine public confidence in the results.

Beyond testing learners’ knowledge and competencies, the KJSEA carries particular significance as Kenya continues to move away from the 8-4-4 system towards a competency-based education framework that emphasises practical skills and continuous assessment. School headteachers collect KPSEA and KJSEA assesment papers in Kakamega on October 26, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The Grade 9 assessment accounts for 60 per cent of learners’ final evaluation, while school-based assessments contribute the remaining 40 per cent.

The results will guide learners’ placement into Grade 10, marking their transition to senior school under the restructured education system.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said the government has prepared sufficient capacity to accommodate the estimated 1.2 million learners expected to transition to senior school, pointing to the availability of more places than the projected number of candidates.

The Ministry of Education has also prepared digital systems to facilitate placement, as the country enters another crucial phase in implementing the competency-based education framework.