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All set as 2.58 million learners prepare for national assessments

By Standard Team | Oct. 24, 2026
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More than 2.58 million Grade Six and Grade Nine learners on Friday completed their rehearsals ahead of next week’s Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

The assessments, which will run concurrently from Monday, October 26, mark a major milestone for learners under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system as the government prepares to transition the second cohort of junior school learners to senior school next year.

Figures released by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) show that 1,380,463 candidates have registered for KPSEA, while 1,206,028 learners will sit KJSEA, bringing the combined candidature to 2,586,491.

KPSEA will run for three days, ending on October 28, while KJSEA will continue until October 30.

The rehearsals were intended to familiarise learners with examination procedures, confirm their registration details and prepare them for the administration of the assessments.

A spot check by The Standard in schools on Friday found learners arranging desks, cleaning lockers and preparing examination rooms as teachers and examination officials took them through the final instructions.

At several institutions, candidates were also taken through examination procedures to ensure they understood the rules before the first papers are administered on Monday.

The preparations come as KNEC moves to safeguard the integrity of the national assessments through  tighter security arrangements and closer monitoring of examination materials.

KNEC chief executive Dr David Njengere said earlier this month that the council had introduced additional technological and administrative safeguards to prevent examination malpractice.

One of the key measures is the deployment of digital smart padlocks on examination storage containers, allowing officials at the council’s headquarters to monitor when the containers are opened and closed.

“Last year KNEC piloted the use of smart padlocks in 250 containers. This year all containers will be secured using the smart padlocks which will be monitored from the KNEC headquarters,” Njengere said.

The system is intended to prevent unauthorised access to examination materials and strengthen accountability during their distribution and collection.

Under the arrangements, KPSEA and KJSEA examination containers will be opened at 6am to allow centre managers to collect the day’s papers.

The two assessments have less stringent stakes for learners than the examinations under the previous 8-4-4 system, although they play different roles in determining learners’ progress.

KPSEA results will provide an overview of what learners have acquired during their six years in primary school. The results will not determine their placement in junior school, but will contribute to the overall assessment score used under KJSEA.

Grade Nine learners will sit KJSEA on Monday, having accumulated marks through school-based assessments and other evaluations conducted in class.

At Central Comprehensive School, examination centre manager Dr Emily Achieng said the institution was prepared to administer the assessments to its 370 candidates.

“We have all learners present for the rehearsal and we have not had any special case. We have nine invigilators and they are also ready to oversee the assessments,” she said.

At Golden Elite School, triplets Jeanine Juliana, Thelma Robina and Amanda Akula expressed confidence in their preparations, saying the support they had received from their teachers had helped them get ready for the assessments.

In Migori, County Director of Education Jacob Onyiego said schools were ready for the exercise.

“We are ready for KPSEA. The schools are ready,” Onyiego said.

He added that arrangements would be made for candidates who fall ill during the assessment period to receive assistance at the nearest hospital.

In Meru County, 37,301 candidates are expected to sit KPSEA across 954 examination centres.

County Director of Education Joseph Maki said Maua had one of the highest numbers of candidates, with 4,161 learners registered for the assessment.

Mutuate has 3,426 candidates, while Tigania has 3,239.

In Murang’a County, 81,914 learners are expected to sit the two assessments.

County education officials said 25,334 candidates would take KJSEA across 567 centres, while 24,093 learners would sit KPSEA in 618 centres.

County Director of Education Philip Wambua said arrangements had been made to facilitate the timely transportation of examination materials and deployment of officials.

“To ensure there will be no interruption, vehicles have been provided to facilitate the timely transportation of examination materials and the officers to centres. In case any centre is not accessible, the candidates will be relocated,” he said.

Wambua warned candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, saying those found culpable would face the consequences provided for under the law.

He cited last year’s cancellation of the results of 22 learners from a senior school in Kigumo after examination malpractice was detected.

In Trans Nzoia County, schools also conducted rehearsals as examination officials made final preparations.

At Mary Immaculate Primary School, 157 candidates are expected to sit KPSEA, while 186 learners will take KJSEA.

Head teacher Leonard Bett said the school had met KNEC’s requirements ahead of the assessments.

“All our candidates are here, except for one who moved abroad with their family. Our students are ready to take on the exams,” Bett said.

At Shalom Preparatory School in Moi’s Bridge, head of institution Brian Musanga said the rehearsal had been successful.

“We have 18 candidates for KJSEA and 32 candidates for Grade Six, all set for the exams,” he said.

Candidates at Kitale School also expressed readiness for the assessments.

Trans Nzoia County Director of Education Dr Pamela Akello said security measures had been put in place to protect learners and examination materials at all centres.

County Commissioner Allasow Hussein said contingency measures had been developed to ensure candidates were not disadvantaged if flooding affected access to examination centres.

The assessments will be administered under a system that places greater emphasis on learners’ competencies and continuous assessment than the previous 8-4-4 system.

 [Reports by Lewis Nyaundi, Martin Ndiema, Anne Atieno, Clinton Ambujo, Phares Mutembei and Boniface Gikandi]

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