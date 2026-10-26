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Ogamba warns against exam malpractice

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 26, 2026
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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba distribute KPSEA and KJSEA assessments papers in Makindu, Makueni County on October 26, 2026.  [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned that the government will take  firm action against anyone involved in examination malpractice as more than 2.58 million learners begin the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Speaking in Makueni County on Monday, October 26, Ogamba cautioned candidates, parents and members of the public against attempts to compromise the integrity of the national assessments, particularly through fraudsters claiming to have access to examination papers in exchange for money.

“Let me reiterate that the government will not tolerate any examination malpractice in any form or manner,” he said.

The CS urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant against such schemes, warning that the claims were fraudulent and could exploit anxiety surrounding the assessment period.

“Such claims are fraudulent, and I urge anyone with information concerning these activities to report the matter promptly to relevant authorities,” Ogamba said.

He also called on parents to provide learners with encouragement and emotional support, urging candidates to approach the assessments with confidence and discipline.

Candidates at Kakamega Comprehensive school begin KJSEA assessments on October 26, 2026.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

“Parents and guardians also have an important responsibility to provide encouragement and emotional support during this period,” he said.

Ogamba assured the country that the government had put measures in place to address potential disruptions arising from heavy rainfall, flooding, insecurity and difficult terrain.

The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and other agencies to ensure the exercise proceeds smoothly.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere said the council has contracted 188,979 personnel to administer the assessments, including supervisors, invigilators and drivers.

The team comprises 27,271 KPSEA supervisors, 24,860 KJSEA supervisors, 130,633 invigilators and 6,215 drivers.

The council has also strengthened examination security through the installation of digital smart padlocks on storage containers, allowing real-time monitoring of their location and recording when they are opened or closed.

“The containers are guarded by the National Police Service, while additional security escorts are provided in areas facing security challenges,” said Dr Njengere.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong'ondo after inspection of start of KPSEA and KJSEA assessments on October 26, 2026.  [Clinton Ambujo, Standard]

KNEC has expanded its storage network by adding 48 containers this year, although figures provided for the national network differ, with reports citing totals of 653 and 701 operational containers.

The security measures build on reforms introduced after widespread examination leakage and irregularities in the 2015 national examinations, which led to the cancellation of numerous results.

Secure storage containers were introduced in 2016 to strengthen the handling of examination materials.

The KPSEA assessment will run until Wednesday, October 28, while KJSEA continues until Friday, October 30.

“The assessments mark an important stage in Kenya’s transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with results expected to help identify learners’ strengths, learning gaps and areas requiring additional support as they progress through the education system,” he added.

In Kisumu County, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) CEO Prof. Charles Ongondo urged education stakeholders to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on learners, emphasising that the assessments were intended to measure learning progress rather than create anxiety.

“Please do not raise the stakes. These are assessments. They are not examinations,” Ongondo said.

In Nyamira County, County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo reported that assessment materials had reached all centres despite heavy morning rains.

“We experienced heavy downpour this morning, but we were able to deliver the exams to all centres. So far, no incident has been reported,” he said.

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KPSEA And KJSEA Administering National Examinations National Examinations Exams Malpractices
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