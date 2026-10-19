Ogamba warns against cheating as national exams season kicks off

The government has issued a stern warning to candidates and examination officials against engaging in examination malpractice as Kenya begins the 2026 national examinations and assessments, with authorities introducing tighter security measures to protect the credibility of the process.
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