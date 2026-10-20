Parents' holiday headache: Keeping teens safe, busy, fed

Thousands of learners across the country head home, their faces beaming with excitement. For them, the prospect of nearly 80 days away from classrooms means freedom from examinations, homework and the strict school timetable.
For parents, the long holiday brings anxiety, financial pressure and the daunting responsibility of keeping their children safe, disciplined and productively occupied.
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