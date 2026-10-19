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KCSE 2026 kicks off with oral and practical tests

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 19, 2026
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Candidates sit for Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education examination. [File]

The long-awaited  national examination season began on Monday, October 19, 2026, with candidates across the country sitting their first Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) oral and practical examinations, marking the start of a crucial period for millions of learners.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has scheduled the first week’s assessments to run until Friday, October 23, with French and German oral examinations, Kenyan Sign Language practicals and Music practical examinations among the first tests administered.

The council encouraged candidates as they embarked on the examinations, expressing confidence in their preparations.

“The 2026 KCSE examination begins! Here are this week’s timetables. Best wishes to all the candidates,” KNEC said.

The opening assessments mark the beginning of a nationwide exercise in which the council is expected to administer examinations and assessments to learners across the KCSE, Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

KNEC announced that approximately 3.6 million candidates had registered for the 2026 examinations and assessments, the largest candidature in the council’s history.

According to the timetable, morning examination sessions begin at 8am, while afternoon sessions start at 2pm.

Candidates sitting French, German and Kenyan Sign Language assessments have been allocated 15 minutes each, while Arabic oral examinations will run from Monday, October 19, to Monday, October 26, with each candidate receiving the same duration.

On Wednesday, October 21, Home Science candidates will undertake the Foods and Nutrition Practical Planning Session.

The assessment will last 30 minutes for candidates using standard and large-print papers, while visually impaired candidates using Braille will receive one hour to complete the session.

Further practical examinations are scheduled for October 26 to October 30, covering technical subjects including Art and Design, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building Construction, Electricity, Aviation Technology, Power Mechanics, Drawing and Design, Computer Studies and Home Science (Clothing Construction).

From January to July, some candidates were projects in Art and Design, Agriculture, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building Construction, and Computer Studies.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere noted that the large number of candidates required enhanced planning, coordination and security measures to safeguard the integrity of the exercise.

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Related Topics

KJSEA, KPSEA And KCSE 2026 KCSE 2026 National Exams KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere
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