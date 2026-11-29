President William Ruto breaks ground for the 11km Matungu-River Sio-Nasianda road in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County. [PCS]

The desperation is glaring, as President William Ruto makes relentless efforts to change his political fortunes through a litany of promises, launching and relaunching projects, and elaborate early campaign incursions disguised as development tours.

The number of rallies has increased significantly, and the President appears to have reintroduced the formula that catapulted him to power in the 2022 General Election.