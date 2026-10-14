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Students foot the bill as university lecturers' strike enters third week

By Gentrix Osano | Oct. 14, 2026
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UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga addresses Journalists on October 12, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

University students across Kenya are bearing the financial and academic brunt of the ongoing lecturers’ strike, with many paying rent for unused accommodation and final-year students fearing delayed graduations.

For off-campus residents, the suspension of classes has not paused daily expenses like rent, food, and utilities. The lack of official communication from university administrations has left many unable to plan their academic or personal lives.

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