TSC promises better teachers welfare and promotions

Audio By Vocalize

TSC Commissioner Antonina Lentoijoni -2nd right take part in a tag of war during Teachers Open Day, Nairobi on October 1, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is seeking to address long-standing concerns over career progression, staffing, professional development and welfare.

Speaking during teachers’ Open Day ahead of World Teachers’ Day on Monday, TSC chairperson Dr Jamleck Muturi said the Commission was finalising a review of its Career Progression Guidelines, promising clearer pathways for teachers who want to advance professionally without necessarily moving into administrative positions.

“The aim is to make promotion pathways clear and merit based. The new guidelines are the most transformative reforms in the profession,” Dr Muturi said in a speech read on his behalf by Commissioner Antonina Lentoijoni.

He described the proposed guidelines as among the reforms expected to transform the teaching profession.

“Teachers can grow all the way to the top of the profession without taking up institutional administrative positions,” he said.

Teachers in Nairobi having fun during Open Day on October 1, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The reforms come against a backdrop of concerns among teachers over stagnation in job groups and limited opportunities for promotion.

The Commission said 126,462 teachers have been promoted through competitive interviews, while recruitment interviews are ongoing to fill 34,016 vacancies across various job groups.

Despite these efforts, the TSC acknowledged that many teachers have remained in the same job groups for years, with some serving in acting positions.

“Many teachers have also stayed in the same job group for years, and some still serve in acting capacities,” the Commission noted.

The planned review of the Career Progression Guidelines is therefore expected to address concerns about advancement by providing clearer criteria through which teachers can progress throughout their careers.

The Commission is also investing in professional development as the education system continues to evolve.

Since 2022, TSC says it has recruited 100,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and through internship programmes. More than 220,000 teachers have been re-tooled to strengthen their capacity to implement CBE. Teachers in Nairobi have fun during Open Day ahead of the World Teachers Day on October 1, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Dr Muturi said continuous professional development remained essential as teachers adjusted to curriculum changes. She said the Commission had committed resources to retraining teachers and equipping them with skills required to respond to emerging demands in classrooms.

“As curriculum keeps changing, our learning must keep pace too. We have committed funds to retool all teachers, and we will keep investing in continuous professional development so that every teacher is ready to deliver the curriculum,” he added.

The occasion comes as teachers navigate major changes in the education sector, including the implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE) and the transition to Junior School.

The changes have increased the demand for teachers with new skills while placing greater emphasis on continuous training and professional development.

Teacher welfare is also being addressed through employment and remuneration measures. In July 2025, TSC signed the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement with KNUT, KUPPET and KUSNET, providing for salary increments of up to 29.5 per cent across job groups.

For teachers entering the profession, the Commission said it was continuing with plans to transition interns into permanent and pensionable employment.

Sh4.9 billion has been allocated in the current financial year to recruit 20,000 interns, while the remaining interns are scheduled for consideration in the 2027/28 financial year.

Lentoijoni said, however, financial constraints remain a major concern with TSC budget growing from about Sh290 billion in 2022 to approximately Sh424 billion in the 2026/27 financial year, but the Commission says resources remain insufficient to meet every demand.

“Even with an extra billion shillings we cannot afford to promote all the affected teachers,” the Commission said.

Lentoijoni called for greater support from the Ministry of Education, Parliament, the National Treasury, teachers’ unions and development partners to ensure that the proposed reforms are adequately funded.

Beyond salaries and promotions, the Commission is also seeking to strengthen recognition of teachers through awards. TSC Commissioner Antonina Lentoijoni engage teachers in playing chase during teachers Open Day in Nairobi on October 1, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Lentoijoni called for the institutionalisation of teacher awards, saying the nomination system allows teachers to be recognised through self-nomination, peer nomination and nominations by county directors.

The awards cover areas including child protection, inclusion, environmental leadership, innovation, ICT, mentoring and school leadership.

She reminded teachers who do not receive awards that recognition through trophies or make teaching a sustainable and rewarding profession.

From recruitment and training to promotions, remuneration, discipline and recognition, the TSC says it is working to ensure that certificates do not determine the value of their work.

“The Commission’s gratitude belongs to every teacher in Kenya,” she said.

At the same time, the TSC has raised concerns over absenteeism, desertion of duty and misconduct by a minority of teachers, saying such behaviour affects learners and damages the reputation of the profession.

“Discipline and welfare are two halves of one responsibility. We shall be firm and we shall be fair,” the Commission said.