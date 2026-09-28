8th DAY: Sh784bn education budget, yet the funding gaps persist

Kenya is spending Sh784.46 billion on education this financial year, more than the entire national budgets of Rwanda and Mauritius, yet schools and universities continue to report funding shortfalls, mounting debts and rising costs for learners.
The allocation, which accounts for nearly 28 per cent of the national budget, is bigger than the combined resources allocated to Kenya’s 47 counties and exceeds the entire annual budgets of several African countries. It covers everything from teachers’ salaries and free primary and secondary education to university funding, TVET, school feeding and infrastructure.
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