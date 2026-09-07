Learn foreign languages to unlock global jobs, VC tells students

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Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi after a five-day orientation programme for first-year students. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi has advised first-year students to take up foreign language courses to improve their employability in the competitive global job market.

Prof Muriungi, who addressed the students after a five-day orientation programme, said the university had stepped up efforts to prepare students for employment opportunities beyond Kenya.

He urged the students to acquire additional skills and embrace opportunities that have the potential to open doors to the competitive global job market.

Muriungi pointed to the recent deployment of Tharaka University students to Germany for employment as evidence of the institution’s growing internationalisation agenda, which he said had been effectively planned with German partners and executed.

"We have taken the first cohort to Germany. Two days ago, our students flew to Germany. I can tell you, if you work hard, in the next one year or two, they will be in Germany," he said.

The don who spoke at the main campus in Tharaka said students need to begin preparing for such opportunities from their first year, combining their degree programmes with professional certifications, foreign-language skills and practical competencies.

"Even as you do your bachelor's in education or computer science, what additional skills are you getting? If you are in computer science, you can register for some (other) certification. If you are doing catering and hospitality, you can register for a foreign language component," Prof Muriungi told the students.

"These courses in hospitality with a foreign language component will get you from Tharaka University to the world. We already have a true example. It is something we deliberately planned, executed, and now we can see the benefits," he added.

The VC challenged the students to identify problems in the community and develop innovative solutions with commercial and global potential.

He cited various impactful innovations from the university, including a student-developed poultry vaccine and an artificial intelligence project that earned international recognition and affirmed the institution's committment to support students with promising ideas.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander Amos Ambasa, who was the Chief Guest at the orientation, urged the students to observe regulations, maintain discipline and take responsibility for their conduct.

Mr Ambasa warned the students against engaging in activities that could compromise their academic and career prospects.

He said in the event a student gets into bad police records, their academic progression and future prospects will be greatly hampered.

The police boss encouraged those facing personal or academic challenges to always seek assistance from university counsellors, the Dean of Students or the university administration.

"If you have a problem, go to them, even to the VC, he will help you resolve it," he said