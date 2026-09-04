All university students to shift to new loan-based funding model

Education CS Julius Ogamba announces Sh22.12 billion for continuing university and TVET students as Parliament considers the new funding model. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All university students will move to a loan-based funding model, ending President William Ruto’s three-year student-centred financing system.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the transition will take place once Parliament passes the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026, which is expected to establish the legal framework for the new system.