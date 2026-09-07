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Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 7, 2026
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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [File, Standard]

For years, the doors of many Education Assessment Resource Centres (EARCs) across Kenya have remained closed, leaving thousands of children with disabilities and their families to navigate the education system with little guidance.

At Tom Mboya School for Children with Cerebral Palsy in Tononoka, Mombasa County, the reality is stark. What was once meant to be a vital assessment facility now stands vandalised, with equipment, doors and windows destroyed.

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Related Topics

Education Assessment Resource Centres Special Needs Education Learners With Disabilities Education CS Julius Ogamba
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