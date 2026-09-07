Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna

Gachagua backs Sifuna as a serious 2027 contender, saying he could even deputise him in a united bid to defeat Ruto. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed critics watering down Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna on grounds of age, saying he is a serious and strong presidential contender.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader yesterday said they will work on a comprehensive arithmetic that will send President William Ruto home early in next year’s General Election, even as he stated that he has no problem deputising Sifuna and vice versa.