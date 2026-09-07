Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations

By David Odongo | Sep. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Police commander Zachary Kariuki and OSU face scrutiny over allegations of abductions, torture and abuse of authority. [Courtesy, Standard]

Zachary Kiago Kariuki, the police commander at the centre of the Operations Support Unit (OSU), is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations of abductions, torture, and abuse of authority involving both civilians and officers under his command.

The scrutiny has intensified following the abduction and dumping of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, an incident in which one of the officers captured in the operation has been identified as an OSU operative.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Zachary Kariuki Operations Support Unit Alex Kiprotich Abduction Police Abductions
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
By Maarufu Mohamed 1 hr ago
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved