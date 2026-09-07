The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations

Police commander Zachary Kariuki and OSU face scrutiny over allegations of abductions, torture and abuse of authority. [Courtesy, Standard]

Zachary Kiago Kariuki, the police commander at the centre of the Operations Support Unit (OSU), is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations of abductions, torture, and abuse of authority involving both civilians and officers under his command.

The scrutiny has intensified following the abduction and dumping of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, an incident in which one of the officers captured in the operation has been identified as an OSU operative.