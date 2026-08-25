CBE sound on paper but undermined by inequality, says expert

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Education expert Otieno Agolla on Spice FM on August 25, 2026. [ScreenGrab]

Kenya's Competency-Based Education (CBE) system risks being undermined by deep inequalities in schools, weak foundational learning and poor teacher preparation, education expert Otieno Agolla has warned.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, Agolla said CBE remains a sound model because it seeks to equip learners with practical competencies rather than prepare them merely to pass examinations.

However, he argued that poor implementation is creating new inequalities while failing to fix weaknesses inherited from the old system.

"The Kenyan education system is really unequal and unjust," said Agolla, adding that a child's background or school should not determine their educational outcomes.

He cited data showing that 41 pc of learners in Grade Seven are not acquiring expected literacy and numeracy competencies, while 29 pc of those transiting from Grade Nine to Grade 10 lack the necessary skills.

Agolla traced the problem to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE), where inadequate investment and inconsistent standards create weaknesses that follow learners through the system.

"The problem begins at the beginning," observed Agolla.

Other participants in the discussion questioned the policy of automatic progression, which moves learners between grades regardless of whether they have mastered required competencies.

They warned this simply carries weaknesses forward until learners reach senior school.

One participant said Kenya could no longer afford to treat the current cohort as guinea pigs while policymakers kept adjusting the system.

"The luxury is not there," warned the participant, citing consequences once these learners reach universities and the labour market.

Teacher preparedness emerged as another concern, with stakeholders saying the rollout of CBE was not matched by adequate recruitment and training of teachers, particularly at foundational level.

They also pointed to inconsistent management of ECDE, a county government function, citing disparities in resources, recruitment and salaries across counties.

The panel highlighted continuing disparities between schools despite the government replacing the former national, extra-county and county classifications with clusters.

Learners in Cluster One schools are more than eight times as likely to attain a minimum grade of C+ compared with those in Cluster Four, according to the discussion.

Cluster One schools hold about 3 pc of learners but are markedly better resourced, while Cluster Four schools accommodate the majority of Kenyan learners.

"We have just changed the names. We have not changed the schools," explained Agolla, calling for greater investment in laboratories, libraries, computers, classrooms and qualified teachers in disadvantaged schools.

Participants said continued competition for places in Cluster One schools shows parents still associate quality education with specific institutions.

The experts maintained CBE itself is not the problem, noting the system is designed to build communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills learners need both in school and in life.

"The system equips our children with the necessary competencies to thrive in school and also to thrive in life," noted one participant.

They called for a comprehensive review of CBE implementation, stronger investment in foundational learning, standardisation of ECDE, proper teacher training and equitable distribution of resources, warning that without reform CBE risks remaining a good idea undermined by inequality and poor implementation.