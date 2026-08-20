TSC nominees face tough questions on teacher promotion and welfare

Audio By Vocalize

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Commissioner nominee Antonia Lentoijoni before Education Committee on August 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Education Committee has raised concerns over teacher promotion, welfare, staffing shortages and the management of teachers’ records as it scrutinises two nominees for membership of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, questioned Wilson Sossion and Antonia Lentoijoni on how they would tackle persistent challenges facing Kenya’s teaching workforce if approved.

Sossion, a former prominent teachers’ representative, told the committee that he would draw on his years of experience and intellectual capacity to strengthen the Commission’s ability to deliver its mandate. He was particularly challenged on the relationship between the Ministry of Education and TSC, with Members seeking clarity on how overlapping responsibilities could be harmonised.

“If approved, I will bring the intellectual abilities and experience I have gained over the years to ensure that the Commission effectively carries out its mandate,” Sossion said.

On teacher promotion, Sossion promised to push for a system that ensures teachers who have earned promotion are not left stagnating in the same grades. He also proposed stronger recognition of teachers’ contributions through a structured reward system.

“I will ensure, through the Commission, that teachers who are due for promotion are promoted,” he said, adding that TSC should develop mechanisms for rewarding teachers for their contribution to the education sector.

Sossion further pledged to champion an ethical and motivated teaching workforce, arguing that teacher welfare and professional recognition are central to improving education outcomes.

Lentoijoni, meanwhile, brings extensive experience from both the classroom and TSC administration. She told the committee that she has 28 years of experience in the teaching service, including nine years as a classroom teacher and nearly 18 years working at TSC. Her experience includes service in the disciplinary section, while her current posting is in the staffing department.

Her background placed her at the centre of questions concerning teacher records, recruitment and welfare.

Members sought to know how she would address allegations of teachers’ files disappearing when they retire, as well as the continued shortage of teachers despite ongoing recruitment.

Lentoijoni attributed the staffing deficit partly to inadequate resources for recruitment and the increased demand created by the introduction of Junior Secondary School in primary schools.

She also pointed to teacher promotion as an issue requiring sustained attention. According to Lentoijoni, the first Collective Bargaining Agreement resulted in teachers being promoted after KES 54 billion was allocated in 2017 to facilitate the process.

If approved, she said she would place greater emphasis on teachers’ mental wellbeing by expanding mental-health programmes to the county level.

“I would champion the expansion of mental health programmes to the county level to ensure that all teachers receive the mental health assistance they need,” Lentoijoni said.

In her remarks, she said the existing career progression framework had contributed to stagnation among teachers, particularly those who want to advance while as classroom teacher.

“All teachers were promoted in 2017. We have stagnated for nine years, yes but the biggest challenge is the CPG 2018 because if they have to move up, one has to change to be an administrator when they reach aa certain grade,” she said.

She pledged to approach the position with seriousness and focus on practical solutions to the challenges confronting teachers.

The Committee will now retreat to prepare its report on the suitability of the two nominees. The report will subsequently be tabled before the House for consideration, setting the stage for the next step in determining their fate at the Commission.