KICD yet to pay publishers Sh9b over textbook policy gap as Grade 11 rollout nears

It has now emerged that the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is yet to pay publishers more than Sh9 billion for textbooks supplied to public schools.
The institute is blaming the backlog on the lack of a clear policy governing the procurement and funding of learning materials.
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