French government to fund Sh4.5b UoN's youth research, innovation centre

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French President Emmanuel Macron. [Courtesy]

The French government will invest approximately Sh4.5 billion in the construction of a new Science and Engineering Complex at the University of Nairobi (UoN), strengthening research, innovation and skills development in a partnership that both countries say will create opportunities for young people.

The announcement emerged on Tuesday in Nairobi during the Youth and Innovation Day, a two-day event jointly hosted by the University of Nairobi and the French Embassy.

It brought together students, innovators, researchers and industry players to showcase youth-led innovations and entrepreneurial solutions.

The investment comes barely two months after the Africa Forward Summit, hosted at the University of Nairobi and attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto, which focused on deepening cooperation between Africa and Paris in innovation, education and sustainable development.

Speaking during the event, University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ayub Gitau said the partnership with France continues to transform the university's research and innovation ecosystem.

"We have a great partnership with France, and specifically today we have the Youth Innovation, where there are numerous exhibitions on prototyping, innovation and incubation ideas that the youth have come up with," he said.

Prof Gitau said the planned complex, supported by the French government through grants and concessional financing, would strengthen the university's capacity to nurture innovation and scientific research.

Addressing concerns over youth unemployment, he said innovation and entrepreneurship provide a practical solution.

"The whole idea is we escape from the white-collar jobs and we go to innovation and entrepreneurship. With this innovation and prototyping, the youth will be in a position to create their own industry and employ others," he said.

The French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, said France has assembled a financing package through a blend of grants and loans to support the construction of the facility at the university's Chiromo Campus.

"More than the building itself, it's also creating partnerships with the best engineering and science schools in France and the University of Nairobi,' he noted.

He added that the facility will house a state-of-the-art data centre and strengthen ongoing academic exchange programmes between Kenyan and French universities, with students and scholars already moving between the two countries for study and research.

University of Nairobi Students' Association President Ahmed Rashid welcomed the investment, saying the research facility would enhance innovation and scientific discovery.

"The university (UoN) should remain at the forefront of developing innovations that address societal challenges while creating opportunities for young people," he said.