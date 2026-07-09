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Senior schools hit by shortage of teachers for new Grade 10 subjects

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 9, 2026
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Education CS Julius Ogamba at the Kenya School of TVET during the quarterly meeting of the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions principals and directors. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

It has now emerged that senior schools are battling a major shortage of teachers in new subjects in Grade 10, raising fresh concerns about the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

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Related Topics

Grade 10 Subjects Competency-Based Education Teachers Service Commission Special Needs Education
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