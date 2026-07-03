Students use song to tackle drugs, femicide

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Students perform during the 98th Kenya Music Festival at Buruburu Girls High School on July 2, 2026. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The war against alcohol and drug abuse, femicide and the need to nurture young people’s talents took centre stage as learners used music, dance and drama to tackle pressing social issues at the Nairobi Region edition of the 98th Kenya Music Festival.

The festival, held at Buruburu Girls High School under the theme “Enhancing Creative Economy Through Knowledge, Skills and Artistic Production for Sustainable Development,” has seen thousands of learners from primary and secondary schools use artistic performances to educate society while celebrating Kenya’s rich cultural diversity.

Through emotionally charged taarab performances, choral verses, folk songs and dances, learners challenged society to confront the destructive effects of drugs and alcohol, called for greater protection of women and girls, and urged the government to invest more in rehabilitation programmes.

Apostolic Carmel Girls High School captivated adjudicators with their taarab piece “Hadaa za Maisha,” which highlighted how peer pressure lures many young people into alcohol and drug abuse, ultimately derailing their education and future dreams.

In “Mihadarati”, Booth Girls High School described drug abuse as a serious threat facing students. The performance linked substance abuse to the increasing cases of school unrest, poor academic performance and rising dropout rates.

Mathare Mixed Secondary School reinforced the message through another rendition also titled “Mihadarati”. The learners painted a grim picture of lives destroyed by alcohol, narcotics and injectable drugs, saying countless parents invest heavily in educating their children only for those dreams to be shattered by addiction.

The gender-based violence crisis also featured prominently during the festival. Nile Road Special School presented “Mwanamke Tuwara”, a moving performance celebrating the role of women in society while condemning the increasing cases of femicide.

The learners described women as the backbone of families and the light that nurtures communities, saying they deserve protection, dignity and equal opportunities.

The song urged society to protect girls from violence while promoting participation of women in decision-making positions.

Beth Mugo Secondary School inspired fellow learners with “Jehovah Jireh”, a composition urging young people to discover and nurture their unique talents.

Beyond addressing contemporary social challenges, the festival was a celebration of Kenya’s diverse cultural heritage. Schools showcased traditional songs and dances from communities across the country, demonstrating the role of culture in preserving national identity.

Ofafa Jericho High School staged a vibrant Tiriki circumcision folk song, while State House Girls High School and Lang’ata High School performed Luo traditional pieces.

Our Lady of Mercy South B presented an energetic Bukusu celebration song, joining schools including Ushirika Secondary, Ruthimitu Mixed, Eastleigh High School, Kayole South Secondary, Embakasi Girls, Central Bank of Kenya Secondary, Karen C, Moi Girls Nairobi, St. George’s Girls, Pangani Girls, Starehe Girls, Kenya High and Precious Blood Riruta in celebrating Kenya’s cultural richness.