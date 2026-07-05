Universities urged to embrace strategic governance to stay afloat in AI era

Audio By Vocalize

From left: Martin Kimemia, VC Mount Kigali University, DR Innocent Mugisha, Council Chairman, Dr Vincent Gaitho, Chancellor and Timothy Nganga, Council member during the conference [Courtesy]

Universities must fundamentally transform their governance models and embrace strategic leadership if they are to remain globally competitive, financially sustainable and relevant in an era of artificial intelligence, shrinking public funding and rising accountability demands.

Speaking during a high-level international conference on university leadership and governance, Mount Kenya University (MKU) Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vincent Gaitho said universities can no longer rely solely on academic excellence but must strengthen governance and leadership if they are to thrive in an increasingly competitive global education environment.

"Institutional success is no longer determined solely by academic excellence. It is increasingly determined by the quality of governance and leadership," Dr. Gaitho said.

Policymakers, university executives and governance experts from across the world met to discuss the future of higher education under the theme, "Governing Councils as Strategic Stewards and Custodians of Institutional Performance."

He noted that African universities are operating in a rapidly changing landscape marked by technological disruption, declining traditional funding, growing competition for students and research funding, and increased expectations from governments, industry and society.

"The quality of governance determines the quality of institutional performance," he said, urging governing councils to shift from routine oversight to strategic stewardship focused on long-term sustainability and institutional resilience.

Participants observed that many universities continue to grapple with financial constraints while simultaneously being expected to produce graduates equipped for a digital economy driven by artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Gaitho challenged university councils to rethink their role beyond compliance and administration.

"Are our governing councils merely supervising universities, or are they actively shaping their future?" he posed.

He argued that institutions should move from compliance-focused governance to value-creating leadership while prioritising long-term planning over short-term decision-making.

"If African universities are to become globally competitive, financially sustainable, innovative and transformative institutions, then governing councils must embrace their role as strategic stewards and leadership teams must embrace their responsibility as drivers of institutional performance," he said.

The conference identified several characteristics of high-performing governing councils, including strategic thinking, independence, collective expertise, data-driven decision-making and continuous evaluation of institutional performance.

He called for collaboration between governing councils and university management, warning that governance failures often arise from unclear roles, poor communication and lack of transparency.

"A brilliant strategy poorly implemented remains just a document," Dr. Gaitho said, emphasising that effective execution is as important as sound planning.

The forum further highlighted the growing need for universities to strengthen digital governance by addressing emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance and digital transformation.

With Africa home to the world's youngest population, participants said universities must prepare graduates with skills required for future jobs while expanding research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Gaitho also encouraged universities to diversify their sources of income through research commercialisation, endowment funds and stronger partnerships with industry as government funding becomes increasingly constrained.

Mount Kigali University VC Dr. Martin Kimemia reaffirmed the institutions’ commitment to international collaboration by strengthening partnerships with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and Mount Kigali University in Rwanda.

The discussions explored expanded cooperation in joint academic programmes, faculty and student exchange, collaborative research, innovation and governance capacity building.

"Our continued partnership reflects a shared vision to internationalise education, expand opportunities for students and strengthen cross-border research," Dr. Gaitho said.

The VC Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi noted that MKU's long-standing partnership with UWS, established in 2015 through the Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development (CAREED), has enhanced staff development, research collaboration and the university's global visibility.

"Our engagement in such international forums reflects MKU's commitment to advancing global academic linkages and contributing to Africa's development agenda through research-driven solutions," Prof. Jaganyi said.

The conference concluded with a call for African universities to embrace bold governance reforms that prioritise strategic leadership, innovation, accountability and sustainability.

"Good governance creates confidence. Good leadership creates results. Together, governance and leadership create enduring institutions," Dr. Gaitho